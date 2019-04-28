Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheet pan meals are all the rage right now, and Jessica wanted to try making a chicken dish all on one cookie sheet. The quick and easy meal she makes has a "Greek vibe."

The great thing about this meal is that you don't have to get any other dishes dirty, and you can serve it on the sheet! The meal has Levi's seal of approval.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 31.

Jessica’s Greek Chicken and Veggie Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds of organic, boneless chicken thighs

1 red pepper chopped

1 yellow pepper, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

15 heirloom cherry tomatoes

10 to 15 pieces of cubed feta cheese

10 to 15 pitted kalamata olives

2 cloves of garlic chopped

2 tablespoons of chopped basil (optional)

store bought hummus

pita bread

olive oil

salt

oregano

lemon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Lay out and scatter chicken, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and lemon cut in half side down. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and oregano. Place in oven for 20 minutes. Add olives, cherry tomatoes, garlic and feta cheese, and flip chicken pieces around if you like. Place back in oven for 20 more minutes until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Top with chopped basil if you’d like. Serve with pita bread and hummus.