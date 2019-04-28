× L.A. City Councilman Has Repeatedly Voted on Issues Involving His Wife’s Clients

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price has repeatedly cast votes that affected housing developers and other firms listed as clients of his wife’s consulting company, a Times review has found.

Price voted on decisions involving at least 10 companies in the same years they were listed as providing at least $10,000 in income to Del Richardson & Associates, according to his annual financial disclosures and council records reviewed by The Times.

Such public disclosures are supposed to help people check whether politicians have a financial stake in decisions they make as government officials. But the forms do not provide enough information to tell whether the council decisions would directly affect the compensation for Del Richardson & Associates.

A Price spokeswoman said that neither the councilman nor his wife, Del Richardson, had benefited financially from the votes initially identified by The Times.

