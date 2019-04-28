× Man Found Dead Down Embankment in Angeles Crest

A man was found dead down an embankment in the Angeles National Forest near the Angeles Crest unincorporated area of Los Angeles County Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies found the body near the north side of the Angeles Forest Highway at around 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The search for the man began after a resident alerted Palmdale authorities about a possible dead body in the area.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the cause of death was unknown as of Sunday evening.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.