Pope Francis Donates $500,000 to Help Migrants in Mexico

Posted 8:14 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, April 28, 2019
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's square during the Regina Coeli prayer, on April 28, 2019 in Vatican. (Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's square during the Regina Coeli prayer, on April 28, 2019 in Vatican. (Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis has donated $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico, offering assistance to local projects that provide food, lodging and basic necessities.

The funds, from the Peter’s Pence collections, will be distributed among 27 projects promoted by 16 Mexican dioceses and religious congregations, Peter’s Pence said in a statement.

In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, traveling on foot or with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. But they have been blocked at the border with the United States.

In particular, the aid is intended to assist the more than 75,000 people who arrived in Mexico in 2018, in six migrant caravans.

“All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood,” the statement says.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.