Possible Showers and Scattered Thunderstorms Forecast for SoCal
Authorities reminded residents Sunday shelter from lightning as showers and scattered thunderstorms were forecast for Southern California.
The storm was expected to move through the region Sunday night and all Monday, and bring dry and wet thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather officials warned of dangerous lightning over land and water and reminded residents that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains.
“Please make this night a safe one,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet, adding that a low of 58 degrees was expected in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Showers started moving north over the water towards SoCal in the evening, and were expected to continue pushing inland towards the Santa Monica Bay throughout the night.
Drivers were advised to avoid flooded roadways and seek shelter indoors or inside a vehicle if they hear thunder.
As of 8:00 p.m., only light showers of up 0.25 inches were expected for Monday.