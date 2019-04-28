× Possible Showers and Scattered Thunderstorms Forecast for SoCal

Authorities reminded residents Sunday shelter from lightning as showers and scattered thunderstorms were forecast for Southern California.

The storm was expected to move through the region Sunday night and all Monday, and bring dry and wet thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials warned of dangerous lightning over land and water and reminded residents that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for #SoCal as an upper low approaches the coast. Remember that conditions can change quickly, esp. in the mtns! #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/KzBqHH9ako — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 28, 2019

“Please make this night a safe one,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet, adding that a low of 58 degrees was expected in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Showers started moving north over the water towards SoCal in the evening, and were expected to continue pushing inland towards the Santa Monica Bay throughout the night.

Drivers were advised to avoid flooded roadways and seek shelter indoors or inside a vehicle if they hear thunder.

As of 8:00 p.m., only light showers of up 0.25 inches were expected for Monday.

Showers beginning to make their way northward over the water at this hour. These will continue to push inland throughout the evening. #cawx #rainy pic.twitter.com/DiWk2RUCTT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 29, 2019

Here is the storm total rainfall graphic for this afternoon through Monday evening, as an upper closed low crosses the area with showers and thunderstorm chances. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/weL6JEjiY5 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 28, 2019