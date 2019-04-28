× Rabbi Says Gunman’s Weapon Jammed in Poway Synagogue Shooting

The rabbi wounded in the shooting at the Poway synagogue Saturday said the bloodshed could have been much worse had the gunman’s weapon not jammed.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, speaking in an emotionally charged news conference Sunday in front of the Chabad of Poway, described the attack, which left one woman dead and he and two other people wounded.

He said the gunman opened fire, fatally wounding longtime congregant Lori Kaye, 60, and blowing off one of the rabbi’s fingers. Both of his hands were in bandages Sunday.

Goldstein said he feared the gunman, armed with a semiautomatic rifle, would enter another room where a large group was gathered for a memorial service or go out to where a group of children were playing.

