Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 28th, 2019

Happy Sunday!

There's a lot on the SUNDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. And, get this! SOME OF THE EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC!

Take a look! Enjoy!

SUNDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

STEAM RAILFEST 2019 at the Fillmore & Western Railway, 364 Main Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. Admission is FREE!

For more information, check the website: http://www.steamrailfestival.com

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Parking Lot Sale

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

We can prepare for the next disaster at SOS Survival Products Parking Lot Sale. Find everything you need to keep yourself safe for not a lot of money when the weekend sale begins in Van Nuys at 9am.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

April Only! Free Spay / Neuter Certificates for Cats & Kittens

L.A. Animal Services Center

*Visit the Nearest L.A. Animal Services Center for Certificate

*Obtain Certificate online

http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

Time is running out to take advantage of this April only opportunity. For more information about the free cat spay / neuter program, take a look at the website: http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The NEW Healthy Grevy’s Zebra Foal

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo celebrates the birth of a female zebra foal, the first successful birth since 1988. The parents are from a herd that came to the Zoo in 2016 as part of a species survival plan aiming to increase the population number of Grevy’s zebra that is currently endangered in the wild. We visit the zebra foal and mother daily at the L.A. Zoo.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

America’s Family Pet Expo

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.petexpooc.org

While we’re on the subject of animals, the world’s largest pet and pet products expo is happening in Costa Mesa at America’s Family Pet Expo. Even though this is a pet expo, event organizers ask that we do not bring our pets to this Orange County event.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

OC Home & Garden Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

http://www.evensi.usow-anaheim

While you’re in Orange County, don’t miss the OC Home and Garden Show the list of home improvement events and information is LONG! This is happening at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Admission!

Torrance Antique Street Faire

1317 Sartori Avenue

Torrance

The Torrance Antique Street Faire is on the tree lined streets of historic downtown Torrance. More than 200 dealers from Southern California set are here offering antiques, collectibles, furniture, vintage clothes, jewelry, toys, plants, home decor and more.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Holy Hollywood History!: The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

http://www.nhm.org

Get ready to travel to Antarctica in search of dinosaurs. This exhibition lets you follow in the footsteps of scientists and explorers who have made this journey for centuries, and continue today, in search of rare dinosaurs found only on this icy continent.

The exhibition tells the story of modern day paleontologists, NHM's Dr. Nathan Smith and Dr. Pete Makovicky, Curator of Dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum, and their expedition to excavate fossils beneath the ice and stone. Visitors experience the adventure themselves, as they choose protective gear and supplies, drop in on Snow School training, and set up their remote Antarctic field site. Hands-on excavation activities, touchable specimens, and media touchscreens take visitors behind-the-scenes on what these expeditions are really like!

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Charles White: A Retrospective

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.

Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Admission!

Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria

Fowler Museum at UCLA

398 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

310 825 4361

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

We can see these for free at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. DRESSED WITH DISTINCTION: GARMENTS FROM OTTOMAN SYRIA explores the region’s textile production during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Syria was an international hub for the trade and production of handwoven cloth. The fowler.ucla.edu website has tour and parking information.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963. Here you will find more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Celebrating the Music of Jazz Legend Donald Byrd

Acoustic & Electric Sessions

Featuring Kevin Toney / Pianist, Azar Lawarence / Saxophonist, Dominique Toney / Songstress, and Johnny Britt / Trumpet

The Miracle Theater

226 South Market Street

Inglewood

Doors Open at 6pm. Show time at 7pm.

http://www.TheMiracleInglewood.com

***After the concert, there’s a question and answer session to learn about the life and music of Jazz Trumpeter Donald Byrd (1932 – 2013).

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles ReStore

One Year Anniversary Celebration & Sale

1071 South LaBrea Avenue

Los Angeles

(*Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles*)

1 310 323 4663

http://www.habitatla.com

There’s a sale going on at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore Los Angeles. The discount housewares outlet celebrates its one year anniversary by chopping already low prices with an additional 25-percent off discount on everything Saturday and Sunday.

The bargains are available only this weekend at the ReStore LA outlet.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

These are “Winning Numbers”, the first, the fastest, and the most famous vehicles in the world. California Car enthusiast Bruce Meyer says among this Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition, a 1962 Shelby Cobra.

See all ten of the important cars in this exhibition entitled WINNING NUMBERS at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. By the way, there a companion book in the museum gift shop about these extraordinary cars from the Bruce Meyer Collection.

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen, ELECTRIC REVOLUTION, the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles and the pioneers of the electric motorcycle revolution.

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION features 21 contemporary and historic electric two-wheelers, including prototype, production, off-road, racing, and custom bikes.

Let’s make it a wonderful two-wheel Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-