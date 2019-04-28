This Army Veteran Chased the Gunman Out of the Poway Synagogue

Posted 10:12 PM, April 28, 2019, by
Oscar Stewart, 51, is seen in an undated photo. (Credit Oscar Stewart via Los Angeles Times)

Oscar Stewart, 51, is seen in an undated photo. (Credit Oscar Stewart via Los Angeles Times)

Oscar Stewart was focused on the comforting rhythm of the Torah reading when pops of gunfire cut through the sanctuary.

Stewart watched fellow congregants of Poway Chabad jump to their feet and run toward the exits as if in slow motion, away from the violence unfolding in the lobby on Saturday morning, the last day of Passover.

The 51-year-old Army veteran began to follow them. And then, in a split-second decision, he turned around.

Stewart doesn’t know why. In retrospect, the Orthodox Jew thinks it might have been the “hand of God.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.