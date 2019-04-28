× This Army Veteran Chased the Gunman Out of the Poway Synagogue

Oscar Stewart was focused on the comforting rhythm of the Torah reading when pops of gunfire cut through the sanctuary.

Stewart watched fellow congregants of Poway Chabad jump to their feet and run toward the exits as if in slow motion, away from the violence unfolding in the lobby on Saturday morning, the last day of Passover.

The 51-year-old Army veteran began to follow them. And then, in a split-second decision, he turned around.

Stewart doesn’t know why. In retrospect, the Orthodox Jew thinks it might have been the “hand of God.”

