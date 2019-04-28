× Vehicle Slams Into Venice Liquor Store After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’: LAPD

A vehicle slammed into a Venice liquor store Sunday morning after the driver apparently suffered what police have described as a “medical emergency.”

Officers were called to the scene at Day & Night Liquor & Market, located in the 1000 block of Venice Boulevard, at 11:13 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

The driver appeared to have experienced a medical emergency that caused the crash, Eisenman said, though no other details about that incident have been released. He was transported to medical treatment after initially remaining at the scene and facing authorities.

A cashier inside the store suffered minor cuts and bruises but was not taken for treatment, according to Eisenman.

Video footage of the scene shows a Subaru Outback SUV with the front end smashed in and items inside the store strewn all over the floor.

A stretch of glass reaching from the ground to the roof can be seen missing from the store’s exterior.

No other details have been released by LAPD.