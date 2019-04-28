Vehicle Slams Into Venice Liquor Store After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’: LAPD

Posted 3:57 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, April 28, 2019
These side-by-side images show the wreckage left behind after an SUV slammed into a store in Venice on April 28, 2019. (Credit: Casey MacLean)

These side-by-side images show the wreckage left behind after an SUV slammed into a store in Venice on April 28, 2019. (Credit: Casey MacLean)

A vehicle slammed into a Venice liquor store Sunday morning after the driver apparently suffered what police have described as a “medical emergency.”

Officers were called to the scene at Day & Night Liquor & Market, located in the 1000 block of Venice Boulevard, at 11:13 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

The driver appeared to have experienced a medical emergency that caused the crash, Eisenman said, though no other details about that incident have been released. He was transported to medical treatment after initially remaining at the scene and facing authorities.

A cashier inside the store suffered minor cuts and bruises but was not taken for treatment, according to Eisenman.

Video footage of the scene shows a Subaru Outback SUV with the front end smashed in and items inside the store strewn all over the floor.

A stretch of glass reaching from the ground to the roof can be seen missing from the store’s exterior.

No other details have been released by LAPD.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.