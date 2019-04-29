× Beloved Musso & Frank Bartender Ruben Rueda Dies at 67

A beloved bartender who worked at Hollywood’s Musso & Frank Grill for 52 years has died, the iconic restaurant announced Monday. He was 67.

Ruben Rueda passed away of natural causes at the Whittier Hospital Medical Center on Friday, a statement from the business said.

Rueda, a Durango, Mexico native, started working at Musso & Frank in 1967 after walking in and applying for a job as a server’s assistant. He became a bartender and poured drinks at the restaurant up until a few months ago. He served everyone from The Rolling Stones and John Lennon to Orson Wells and Charles Bukowski.

“Mostly I like to talk to people, and I make people happy…,” Rueda once said, according to Musso & Frank. “I work in the greatest place on Earth. This is home,”

Rueda brought kindness to work, said restaurant owner Mark Echeverria. He said he was glad that Rueda lived to see Musso & Frank celebrate its 100th anniversary.

In 2017, the restaurant had a party for Rueda’s 50 years of service.

“Our family has run Musso’s for four generations, and to us, Ruben was, without question, a member of our family,” Echeverria said.

Rueda is survived by two grandchildren, wife, daughter and son, who currently works at Musso & Frank as a server and bookkeeper.

The restaurant plans to hold a memorial service soon.