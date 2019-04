California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspect riding a motorcycle Monday night. The chase reportedly began around 9:20 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.

The pursuit later led north on the 14 Freeway into the Santa Clarita area and into Acton, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour for much of the chase.

It is unclear at this time what initiated the pursuit.

Sky5 followed the pursuit into Acton, but had to abandon the chase due to heavy cloud cover.