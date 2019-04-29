× CDCR Searching for Inmate Who Walked Away From Facility in Sylmar

Authorities are searching for an inmate who recently disappeared from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Sylmar.

Holton Fire Camp staff discovered Fernando Deras, 31, missing at about 1:25 a.m. Monday during a routine inmate count, the CDCR stated in a news release.

Deras was described as a minimum-security inmate who arrived from Los Angeles County in 2018 to serve a four-year sentence for corporal injury on a specific person.

Deras stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds, and has brown eyes with a shaved head.

Authorities believe Deras walked away from the facility, however, a search of the grounds did not locate him.

California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement officers have been notified of the disappearance and are assisting in the search.

Anyone who sees Deras should contact law enforcement authorities or call 911 immediately.