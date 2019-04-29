Critically Wounded Man Found in Garden Grove Driveway With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded in Garden Grove early Monday morning.

Authorities received a shots fired call in the 12000 block of Corvette Street just after 12:15 a.m., The Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

A neighbor named Rick told KTLA he heard as many as seven shots followed by a man calling out for help.

Arriving officers found a man down in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Police Department stated.

The Victim was believed to be in the area visiting a friend at the house where the shooting occurred, Rick said.

Officers checked the home where the victim was found but no one was inside.

The shooter or shooters possibly got away in a black SUV, Rick told KTLA.

Police have not provided a vehicle or suspect description.

It was also unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 714-741-5422.