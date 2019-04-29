× Director John Singleton Remains on Life Support; Reports of Death Are ‘Inaccurate’: Publicist

After suffering a major stroke, John Singleton remains on life support, his publicist told The Times on Monday morning.

The representative for the 51-year-old director clarified his condition after reports of his death surfaced.

“John is still on life support,” she told The Times. “That reporting is inaccurate.”

The Oscar-nominated director of 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood” was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.