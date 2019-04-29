Dolphin Dies After Being Found Stranded on Florida Beach With Stomach Full of Trash

Wildlife officials are asking citizens to reduce single-use plastic consumption following the death of a dolphin who was found with a stomach full of garbage on a Florida beach.

The female rough-toothed dolphin was found stranded on Fort Myers beach Tuesday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A necropsy revealed the dolphin had a stomach full of trash, including part of a rubber balloon and two plastic bags.

“Although a significant finding, there are many additional factors to consider, such as underlying illness, disease and maternal separation, before a final cause of stranding and death for the dolphin can be determined,” officials wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

These samples will reportedly be sent for analysis to determine the cause of death.

In the wake of the dolphin’s death, officials are asking citizens to reduce single use plastic and to not release balloons into the environment.