Friends Mourn South Pasadena Woman Killed in Seattle Crane Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities continue to investigate what caused a construction crane to collapse on to a street in downtown Seattle.

The crane was reportedly being disassembled at the site of a future google building when it collapsed. One of the four victims,19-year-old Sarah Wong was from South Pasadena.

Wong was in a car when the crane fell on top of it. A witness said he ran over to help. He found Wong trapped in her seat belt. He cut it and tried pulling her out. But sadly, there was nothing he could do to save her.

"Because I wanted to make sure Sarah’s family knew she wasn’t alone. She didn’t seem to be in any pain," Vince Vasile said.

Wong was a freshman nursing student at Seattle Pacific University. She previously attended South Pasadena High and Futures Academy. Her parents and brother are longtime residents of Pasadena.

Danny Cohen of Faith Bible Church in Seattle knew them.

"She was someone who loved people and loved God," Cohen said.

Seattle Pacific University said they are deeply saddened and asked the community to pray for her loved ones. Sarah’s family reportedly traveled to Seattle after they learned of her death.

Two crane operators — 33-year-old Travis Corbet, a former marine who was recently married, and 31-year-old Andrew Yoder — were also killed.

Former Seattle city employee, 71-year-old Alan Justad, who was in a car, was also killed.

Six cars in all were smashed by pieces of the crane. A mother and her four-month-old were in one of the cars, but somehow escaped unharmed.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is being done by Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.