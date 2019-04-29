× Gov. Newsom Supports $15 Million for Security at Religious Facilities After Synagogue Shooting

Shocked by Saturday’s mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Monday to significantly increase funds for security at synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions in California that face threats of hate-motivated violence.

Newsom announced his support after the 14-member California Legislative Jewish Caucus made an urgent request for $15 million to be budgeted this year for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which only provided $500,000 last year.

The money would go to nonprofit organizations including religious congregations, private and nonprofit schools, LGBTQ organizations, and women’s health groups to pay for reinforced doors and gates, high intensity lighting and alarms, security guards and other protective measures.

“We all must call out hate — against any and all communities — and act to defend those targeted for their religious beliefs, who they love or how they identify,” Newsom said Monday. “An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state — who we are and what we stand for.”

