'He Was a Giant Among Us': Hollywood Mourns John Singleton

Director John Singleton was the kind of filmmaker who could break barriers, hearts and misconceptions in a single frame.

It’s that singular talent that’s being remembered by his peers and colleagues in Hollywood upon news that the “Boyz n the Hood” director died at age 51 after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

Read some tributes to Singleton below.

Samuel L. Jackson

“Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!” — via Twitter

John Carpenter

“John Singleton was a talented director and a kind man. He died too young. He will be missed.” — via Twitter

Ron Howard

“Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton” — via Twitter

Ava DuVernay

“There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms” — via Twitter

Jordan Peele

“RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.” — via Twitter

The Academy

“The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. ” — via Twitter

The NAACP

“John Singleton was a great director and storyteller who was never afraid to show African Americans in complex, multidimensional roles. We hope that his legacy will inspire a new generation of filmmakers to turn a positive and progressive lens toward minorities in this country.” — via Twitter

Neil deGrasse Tyson

“Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019).” — via Twitter

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX productions

“On behalf of my colleagues at FX, we are heartbroken about the passing of our friend and partner, John Singleton. For almost three decades, John was one of the most important filmmakers in this business, dating back to his masterwork, ‘Boyz n the Hood.’ Over the course of his illustrious career, John remained steadfast in telling stories that illuminate the daily challenges faced by African Americans, particularly those living in the inner city.

We are honored and fortunate to have worked with John on ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson; and the drama series ‘Snowfall,’ which he co-created and on which he is an executive producer and director. I know that the cast and crew loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news. Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.” — via statement