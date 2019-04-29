Joe Biden Calls Violence, Sexual Harassment Against Women a ‘Cultural Problem’

BREAKING: Authorities Disrupt Alleged Terror Plot in Southern California
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that violence and sexual harassment against women is a longstanding “cultural problem” that he has fought to change.

Biden made the remarks on actress Alyssa Milano’s “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast released Monday, hours before he appears in Pittsburgh for the first public rally of his Democratic presidential campaign.

The interview was taped before several women publicly described instances in which they say Biden made them uncomfortable with unwanted touching. None of the women has alleged violent or sexual contact, but the issue is proving challenging to the 76-year-old Biden.

The former vice president said he rejects as “absurd” any claim that the #MeToo movement sometimes goes too far. He said that kind of backlash means the movement is making progress.

