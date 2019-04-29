× L.A. Man Apprehended After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into Pole, Flipping it Over then Running Into San Marino Backyards: Police

A Los Angeles man was found hiding in some bushes in San Marino and taken into custody after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a light pole then fled the scene Monday, police said.

The vehicle flipped over after the suspect driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into the light pole on the 3400 block of Monterey Road at around 10:30 a.m., the San Marino Police Department said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, got out of the vehicle on his own and was holding a tote bag when a witness came up to him and offered to help, but the driver fled southbound and was seen going into a home’s backyard on the 1600 block of Shenandoah Road, witnesses told police.

Officers set up a perimeter around Shenandoah and Virginia roads and later found the suspect in some bushes on the 1600 block of Virginia Road and took him into custody, San Marino Police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Paul Lee PJ Martin.

Surveillance video showed the suspect entering different yards and trying to hide from officers, according to police.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen out of Los Angeles, authorities said an investigation revealed.

Martin was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the traffic collision, San Marino Police said. His condition was unknown.

The suspect was later released from custody on grand theft auto and hit-and-run citations and will have to appear in court for the citations, according to police.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Anyone with additional information can contact detectives at 626-300-0726. To remain Anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.