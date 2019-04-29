L.A. Officials Offer Peek at New Obama Boulevard Signs Ahead of Unveiling in South L.A. Neighborhood

Posted 10:27 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, April 29, 2019
Obama Boulevard signs are seen in a still from a video released by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on April 29, 2019.

Obama Boulevard signs are seen in a still from a video released by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on April 29, 2019.

Los Angeles will make history Saturday when it formally changes the name of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard in honor of America’s first African American president.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation released a video showing how officials were making the signs, stamped “Obama Bl,” which will replace the old Rodeo Road street signs in South L.A.

What is changing?
Rodeo Road — not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — is a 3.5-mile residential street in the predominantly African American Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. The street intersects with King Boulevard, named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “creating one of the most significant African American points of interest in the country,” according to the street festival event site for the name change. King Boulevard used to be called Santa Barbara Avenue until that name was changed in the 1980s.

Obama Boulevard will further establish a “presidential row” that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.