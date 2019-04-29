× L.A. Officials Offer Peek at New Obama Boulevard Signs Ahead of Unveiling in South L.A. Neighborhood

Los Angeles will make history Saturday when it formally changes the name of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard in honor of America’s first African American president.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation released a video showing how officials were making the signs, stamped “Obama Bl,” which will replace the old Rodeo Road street signs in South L.A.

What is changing?

Rodeo Road — not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — is a 3.5-mile residential street in the predominantly African American Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. The street intersects with King Boulevard, named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “creating one of the most significant African American points of interest in the country,” according to the street festival event site for the name change. King Boulevard used to be called Santa Barbara Avenue until that name was changed in the 1980s.

Obama Boulevard will further establish a “presidential row” that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

