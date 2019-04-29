× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglarizing Hemet Home While it Was Being Fumigated

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into a Hemet home while it was being fumigated and burglarizing it, the Hemet Police Department said.

Kevin Hughes, 53, was taken into custody in Los Angeles following a tip made to police, authorities said.

The suspect was caught on video as he looked directly at a doorbell camera before breaking it and entering into an unoccupied home on the 600 block of east Stetson Avenue on April 20, according to Hemet Police.

The video was saved to the cloud even after the camera was broken, and homeowners shared it in hopes to find the suspect who had gotten away with several stolen items after going into the toxic home without any protective gear, according to police.

“The media attention was beneficial and led Hemet Police Investigators to the City of Los Angeles where the suspect, Kevin Hughes, was arrested,” police said in a statement.

A majority of the stolen items were recovered, Hemet Police said.

Police initially said Hughes was released from custody after posting $15,000 bail but public arrest records show the suspect is still in custody and being held on $35,000 bail for conspiracy to commit crime, burglary and drug-related charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 951-765-2424.