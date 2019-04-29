Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglarizing Hemet Home While it Was Being Fumigated

Posted 7:05 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, April 29, 2019
Kevin Howard Hughes, 53, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Hemet Police Department on the left, and the suspect is seen in surveillance video on the night of the burglary on April 20, 2019 in Hemet, on the right.

Kevin Howard Hughes, 53, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Hemet Police Department on the left, and the suspect is seen in surveillance video on the night of the burglary on April 20, 2019 in Hemet, on the right.

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into a Hemet home while it was being fumigated and burglarizing it, the Hemet Police Department said.

Kevin Hughes, 53, was taken into custody in Los Angeles following a tip made to police, authorities said.

The suspect was caught on video as he looked directly at a doorbell camera before breaking it and entering into an unoccupied home on the 600 block of east Stetson Avenue on April 20, according to Hemet Police.

The video was saved to the cloud even after the camera was broken, and homeowners shared it in hopes to find the suspect who had gotten away with several stolen items after going into the toxic home without any protective gear, according to police.

“The media attention was beneficial and led Hemet Police Investigators to the City of Los Angeles where the suspect, Kevin Hughes, was arrested,” police said in a statement.

A majority of the stolen items were recovered, Hemet Police said.

Police initially said Hughes was released from custody after posting $15,000 bail but public arrest records show the suspect is still in custody and being held on $35,000 bail for conspiracy to commit crime, burglary and drug-related charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 951-765-2424.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.