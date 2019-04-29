Man Embarks on Journey to Set World Records to Raise Money for Veterans Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It almost sounds impossible but Matt Dawson is confident he can and will set seven world records. He says you can’t plan for everything; you can just try to be as prepared as possible.

He and his team are launching their first big nonprofit project called Seven For Soldiers.

The 40-year-old investment banker isn’t doing it for an adrenaline rush. He’s doing it to raise money and awareness for veterans charities close to his heart.

