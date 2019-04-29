Read the Affidavit Released by Federal Authorities on Alleged Thwarted Terror Plot in Long Beach

Federal authorities released an affidavit Monday detailing the efforts of an army veteran who has been charged with planning a terror attack.

Mark Domingo, 26, an infantryman who served a combat stint in Afghanistan, was arrested by federal agents Friday while finalizing plans to plant a bomb at a Nazi rally that had been scheduled Sunday in Long Beach.

Read the full story here: Army Veteran Accused of Planning to Bomb Nazi Rally in Long Beach as Retribution for Mosque Attacks

