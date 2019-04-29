× Redlands Woman on Probation Is Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Transporting Meth in Underclothes

A Redlands woman on probation was arrested after allegedly being found with methamphetamine in her undergarments, authorities said Monday.

The incident began when deputies conducted a vehicle check of a Volkswagen sedan in the 1300 block of Agate Avenue in Mentone just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities identified the driver as 42-year-old April Larocco, who was on probation for a prior case involving narcotics sale, according to a news release from the Yucaipa Police Department.

While investigating, deputies found more than eight grams of suspected meth concealed in Larocco’s underclothing, the release stated.

She was allegedly taking the drugs to the Highland area, where investigators believe she was going to exchange them for Oxycodone or other prescription medications, deputies said.

Larocco was arrested on suspicion of transporting drugs and a probation violation, according to the release.

She was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is being held without bail, police said.

Court appearances have been scheduled in the case for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to jail records.