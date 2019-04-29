× Redondo Beach Man in White Power Group Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Deadly Charlottesville Rally

A Redondo Beach man who trained with a militant white supremacist group pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to riot in connection with the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.

Thomas Walter Gillen, 25, is a member of the Rise Above Movement, a white-power group based in Southern California that espouses anti-Semitism and casts itself as an alt-right fight club. Its members meet regularly in public parks to train in physical fitness, including boxing and other street-fighting techniques, according to court documents.

Gillen was one of four California men arrested by federal authorities in October on charges they traveled to Virginia to join hundreds of white nationalists at a rally organized by Richard Spencer, the high-profile leader of a white supremacist think tank, with the intent to incite a riot and commit violence at far-right rallies in Charlottesville.

A spokesperson with the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia said Gillen faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

