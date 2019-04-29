Scammer’s Riverside Rental Posting Resulted in $5,100 Loss, Mother of 4 Says

Posted 4:11 PM, April 29, 2019, by

A Craigslist posting for a "very beautiful and well kept" three-bedroom home rental in Riverside turned out to be a scam, a mother of four children says. Without ever getting a chance to see the home's interior, she deposited a $5,100 cashier's check to the woman claiming to be the homeowner. Then the woman disappeared. Now she's filed a police report, is still seeking a home for her family and hoping her story is a warning to others. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on April 26, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.