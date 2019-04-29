Scammer’s Riverside Rental Posting Resulted in $5,100 Loss, Mother of 4 Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Craigslist posting for a "very beautiful and well kept" three-bedroom home rental in Riverside turned out to be a scam, a mother of four children says. Without ever getting a chance to see the home's interior, she deposited a $5,100 cashier's check to the woman claiming to be the homeowner. Then the woman disappeared. Now she's filed a police report, is still seeking a home for her family and hoping her story is a warning to others. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on April 26, 2019.