Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Bring Dangerous Driving Condition to SoCal

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have officials warning commuters about slick roads and dangerous driving conditions Monday.

A storm system moved over the region on Sunday and is expected to bring a chance of rain throughout the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The showers will remain mostly on the light side, however, there is the potential for heavy downpours from isolated thunderstorms.

Wet roads may be to blame for a myriad of crashes as commuters made their way to work Monday.

A car drove onto an embankment about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Ana Boulevard and Main Street in Santa Ana.

The driver took out a light pole and a sign before the vehicle came to a stop. The driver’s condition was unknown.

In Riverside, a multi-car crash was reported on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Adams Street. The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. and left four vehicles damaged.

A jackknifed big rig caused traffic delays through Sun Valley. Sky 5 was over the crash just before 4:30 a.m. The incident occurred on the northbound 5 Freeway near Sunland Boulevard.

And in South Los Angeles, one vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash. The incident was reported near the intersection of East Vernon Avenue and South Avalon Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported at least one person in unknown condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials warned drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roadways. Drivers should always turn around and not attempt to travel through a flooded street, the National Weather Service stated.

Tuesday is expected to be a transition day with lingering cloudy skies but very little chance of rain. Sunny and warm weather returns to the Southland on Wednesday, according to forecasters.