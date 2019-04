Size Inclusive Designer Fashions With 11 Honoré’s Fashion Director Jessica Raiter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fashion director for 11 Honoré Jessica Raiter joined us live with size inclusive designer fashions. 11 Honoré is a size inclusive e-commerce site that provides a first of its kind shopping destination for designer clothing sizes 10 to 20. With a strong belief that eliminating the formulaic faults of the fashion industry and re-designing its future to be more diverse and inclusive. For more info, you can visit their website.