Spoken Dreams: Amy Lesneski, Actress

Amy Lesneski is an aspiring actress originally from Michigan. Amy always knew in her gut that she would one day be an actress, but as she got further into adulthood, those aspirations slowly began to fade away in favor of pursuing a more “realistic” career. Before continuing on to dental school after college, Amy decided to take one final shot at acting. She joined a theater program in London, and immediately knew that being an actor was the only career that would make her happy.

When she returned to the states, Amy sought to gain more acting experience, but ended up getting scammed out of thousands of dollars. Amy, however, is undeterrable and she immediately sought to find the next opportunity. After studying more of her craft, she would finally make it out to Los Angeles to face a new set of overwhelming challenges, but Amy is standing firm and ready to face them all to reach her goal.

Related show links:

AmyLesneski.com

Amy Lesneski on Social Media: Instagram

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”