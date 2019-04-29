Thousands Gather to Show Love and Support at Vigil for Poway Synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Love and kindness filled Poway High School’s stadium Monday night as more than 4,000 people came together for one purpose.

"Poway strong. Poway is no place for hate. Not now. Not ever," Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said.

City and community leaders stood alongside law enforcement to stand in solidarity and condemned the deadly shooting at the Poway synagogue. "Remember always, love will always overwhelm hate, and good will always defeat evil," San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

The community is staying strong for Lori Kaye and her family. The 60-year-old was killed as she jumped between the rabbi and the shooter. "We need one another. We need connection. We need community. We need to hold each other up," Gail Whetseine said.

Hours before the vigil, hundreds gathered inside the same synagogue where Lori took her final breaths.

"I did the CPR on her. There was no blood. She went very quickly and she did not suffer. She went straight up."

Lori was a founding member of the Chabad of Poway. Faith and family meant everything to her. Lori’s daughter was among those who spoke at her funeral services.

"The way my mother most celebrated her Judaism was through her dedication to rituals, and her dedication to giving me a Jewish life and education."