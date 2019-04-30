× 1 Killed in Fiery Bus Crash on Westbound 10 Fwy in Alhambra; Lanes Closed: CHP

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a fiery crash that stalled traffic on the westbound 10 Freeway in Alhambra, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. near South Atlantic Boulevard and Fremont Avenue and involved a bus and at least one other vehicle, authorities said.

A vehicle involved caught fire and the driver died, CHP said.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

A Metro spokesperson said the bus had an “electrical problem” shortly before 8:00p.m. and a vehicle behind it collided with it and caught fire .

There were four passengers on the bus and none of them suffered any injuries, the spokesperson said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic stopped bumper-to-bumper for miles on the freeway behind the crash site.

Firefighters were seen working around a mangled car stopped behind the bus.

The car’s front hood was completely destroyed and what appears to be its front bumper can be seen sticking out from under the bus, video showed.

A SigAlert was issued for two westbound lanes which were expected to stay closed for an unknown duration.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN ALHAMBRA. WB I-10 AT FREMONT AVE. EXPRESS LANES AND #1, #2 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 1, 2019