5 Live Visits Mezcal El Silencio in Santa Monica

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the 5 Live crew took a look inside the Mezcal El Silencio headquarters in Santa Monica recently. Samantha and Natalie chatted with brand director Natalia Garcia Bourke about the history of mezcal, how to drink it and the differences between the smokey drink and tequila.

Viewers can experience the Mezcaleria and Speakeasy at the L.A. Galaxy stadium in Carson. You can find more about El Silencio by heading to their website. And for more information about their upcoming Cinco de Mayo event, click here.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on April 29, 2019.