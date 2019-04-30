Authorities ID 81-Year-Old Man as Victim of Torrance Hit-and-Run as Search for Driver Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The L.A. County coroner's office on Tuesday identified an 81-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Torrance the previous night amid the search for the driver.

Around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Ghulam Ali Khimani was walking in a crosswalk at Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue when he was fatally struck, according to the Torrance Police Department.

The car had a green light and the right of way, but the driver didn't stop after hitting the pedestrian, a police news release stated.

Instead, the driver sped off, leaving the seriously injured man to die at the scene, police said.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office, identified Khimani as the victim on Tuesday. He was from Torrance, she said.

Police have asked for the public's help to track down the hit-and-run driver, who was behind the wheel of a blue or gray, four-door Honda sedan, according to the release. The car is believed to have front-end damage.

A description of the driver was not provided.

Traffic investigators were canvassing the area to find surveillance video of the incident, Sgt. Ronald Harris told KTLA on Tuesday morning.

Del Amo was closed between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue for several hours amid the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Torrance police at 310-618-5557.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.