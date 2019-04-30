× Baby Sea Lion Rescued from Busy San Francisco Highway

A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.

At approximately 8:33 am Officer Pereira #21222 received call of a sea lion in distress on us-101 northbound, south of the South San Francisco exit. Upon arrival The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured. The sea lion was taken to Peninsula SPCA for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Wzbuo6L5S5 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 30, 2019