California High-Speed Rail Project Cost May Increase by $1.8 Billion, Bringing Total to $12.4 Billion

The cost of building a 119-mile section of the California bullet train in the Central Valley is projected to increase by $1.8 billion, taking the total to $12.4 billion, according an internal draft report by the state rail authority’s staff.

The estimate was made in preparation for a project update that the rail authority is scheduled to release to the Legislature on Wednesday, detailing a plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom to build a partial high-speed system running from Bakersfield to Merced.

The draft report projects that the cost of building that partial operating system, including the 119-mile section now under construction, would be $20.4 billion.

The report projects that the rail authority would complete it by 2026. The contents of the draft report were described by an official close to the project, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss it.

