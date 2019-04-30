Councilman Jose Huizar Drops Request to Seal Documents Amid Legal Battle With Former Aide

Councilman Jose Huizar is shown in this undated photo. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, who faces an FBI probe and lawsuits from two former staffers, is withdrawing a request to seal a court motion as he tries to postpone one of those suits.

Huizar has been sued by Mayra Alvarez, a former aide who alleged in a lawsuit that she faced retaliation after voicing concerns that Huizar was having an affair with an aide and engaging in practices that she believed violated local, state, and federal law.

His attorneys have said in court filings that they wanted to postpone proceedings in the Alvarez case because of an ongoing federal investigation into City Hall.

They had argued that the motion to delay the case needed to be sealed to protect Huizar’s constitutional rights, since the councilman plans to “rely on information pertaining to the criminal investigation that is not public.”

