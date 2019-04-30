Del Taco Giveaway

Are you craving some great tasting tacos? Then head over Del Taco where they are introducing an amazing new alternative…Beyond Tacos. They’re vegan tacos that taste just like their meaty counterparts. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 11am on Friday May 3rd for your chance to win a $100 gift card good for use at any Del Taco location. So if you are looking for an amazing taco without all the guilt, the future of tacos is here, at your local Del Taco.

