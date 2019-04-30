× Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Under Investigation for Possible Misconduct

The police chief for Desert Hot Springs has been put on paid administrative leave for an investigation into possible misconduct, but officials will not say what the probe entails.

Dale Mondary, who has been the city’s police chief since 2015, was placed on leave about 2 p.m. Monday, city spokeswoman Doria Wilms said. Wilms said the investigation was a personnel matter but would not say more.

“There are certain protections city employees have with respect to privacy,” and the chief is a city employee, Wilms said. “We are in the midst of conducting an extremely thorough investigation.”

Deputy Chief Jim Henson will step in for Mondary in the meantime, she said.

