Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us with everything you need to know about the measles outbreak in LA and how to keep your family safe. For more info on Dr Tanya Altmann, her books and the Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center or you can go to her website.
Dr. Tanya Altmann Talks Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles
-
How to Keep Your Kids Comfortable During Allergy Season With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Keep Your Kids Healthy and Safe This Spring Break With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Flu and Other Winter Illnesses, What You Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Food Allergies in Children on the Rise, What Parents Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Flu Shot Likely More Effective in Children Than Nasal Vaccine, Study Shows
-
-
Measles Reaches 2nd-Highest Level in U.S. in 25 Years With 555 Illnesses; Over 110,000 Cases Reports Globally
-
Trump Says Parents Must Vaccinate Children as Measles Outbreak Reaches Record Highs
-
County in New York Bans Unvaccinated Minors From Public Spaces as Measles Spreads
-
Measles Outbreak: Cal State Los Angeles, UCLA Quarantine Over 1,000 Possibly Exposed to Illness
-
U.S. Measles Cases Hit Highest Mark in 25 Years: Report
-
-
California May Toughen Immunization Rules in Response to Measles Outbreak
-
Are You Protected From Measles? It May Depend on When You Were Born
-
Measles Outbreak in Orthodox Jewish Community in NYC Could Worsen During Passover, City Officials Say