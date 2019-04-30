Dr. Tanya Altmann Talks Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us with everything you need to know about the measles outbreak in LA and how to keep your family safe. For more info on Dr Tanya Altmann, her books and the Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center or you can go to her website.

