× Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing Into Simi Valley Home

Authorities are investigating possible drunken driving after a man behind the wheel of a van smashed into home’s garage in Simi Valley, leaving the structure red tagged.

Gonzalo Navarro Jr., a 54-year-old Sylmar resident, was arrested after the incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Royal Avenue, Simi Valley police said in a news release.

Navarro initially ran into a vehicle parked on the side of the road, then went careening into the garage, Sgt. Patrick Vayicek said.

Gail Latham, who lives in the neighborhood, said the driver also collided with a mailbox after hitting the parked SUV.

“We heard the bang, then it just kept banging and banging,” Latham told KTLA. “I was already outside calling 911 as he was driving into the garage.”

Navarro then tried to back out and flee the scene but was halted by bystanders, according to Latham.

The driver appeared intoxicated, and preliminary screening showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%, officials said.

Navarro was taken to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. No one else was hurt, Vayicek said.

After receiving treatment, Navarro was booked on suspicion of DUI at the Ventura County Jail.

The garage suffered significant structural damage, and building and safety inspectors deemed it unsafe to enter.

The westbound lanes of Royal Avenue were closed for a time at Whitcomb Avenue but later reopened.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.