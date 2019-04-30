Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at Recycling Center in Ontario

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a recycling center in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

The fire is located at 825 E. State St., city officials said in a tweet at 1:30 p.m. It’s just west of Ontario International Airport but officials at the facility said none of its operations are expected to be affected.

However, airport officials have advised passengers give extra time for their arrivals.

Around 2:30 p.m., the city said firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze and it was contained to the property.

Aerial Sky5 footage shows thick black plumes of smoke rising from the flames and floating over several streets in the area. The fire could be seen spread across the building, with flames roaring near piles of rubbish and other materials as firefighters tried hosing them down.

At 3:15 p.m., a large section of the recycling facility could still be seen ablaze.

Streets in the area were being shut down as firefighters continued working.

No other details have been released.

🚒: There is a recycle yard fire west of Ontario International Airport (ONT), near State and Campus roads. The fire is not on airport grounds and currently is not affecting operations. @ontariofd is on scene. Please take caution and allow for extra time upon arrival at ONT. pic.twitter.com/L4rxctKrgR — ONT Airport (@flyONT) April 30, 2019

The Ontario Fire Dept. is working a commercial Fire at 825 E. State St. Streets surrounding the property are being closed by @OntarioPD. S. Bonview s/of E. Emporia. E. State street from S. Campus to E. Ontario Blvd. Please stay away & allow the firefighters to work. — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) April 30, 2019