Chief Grillmaster Russ Faulk for Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet joined us live with grilling tips, recipes and details on the Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill, the only grill of its kind that uses gas, wood and charcoal. For more info including more Russ’s Cookbook “Food + Fire” you can go to their website.
Grilling Tips, Recipes and More With Chief Grillmaster Russ Faulk of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet
-
Uber Driver Who Admitted to Killing 6 in Michigan Shooting Rampage Is Sentenced to Life in Prison
-
U.S. Sales of Fresh Pet Food are Soaring, But Is it Healthier?
-
New Cookbook ‘Models Do Eat’ With Fitness Model and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong
-
The Cauliflower Based Recipes From Amy Lacey’s New Cookbook ‘Cali’flour Kitchen’
-
Danielle Walker’s Cookbook ‘Eat What You Love’ Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Paleo Recipes
-
-
Asian Inspired Weeknight Dinners With EatinAsian Food Blogger Kimlai Yingling
-
Chef Casey Lane of WeHo’s Viale Dei Romani Chats About His Influences and Provides a Tasty Branzino Recipe
-
2 Girls Found Alive After Disappearing From Rural Home in Humboldt County
-
Trump Steps in to Help Navy SEAL Charged in Stabbing Death of Iraqi War Prisoner
-
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Selects Its First Female Chief Ranger
-
-
$3.6 Million in Donations Distributed to Borderline Shooting Survivors
-
Guilt-Free Game Day Snacks With Chef Cat Cora
-
Defective Electrical Panel Caused 2017 Butte County Wildfire