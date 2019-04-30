Grilling Tips, Recipes and More With Chief Grillmaster Russ Faulk of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet

Posted 11:37 AM, April 30, 2019, by

Chief Grillmaster Russ Faulk for Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet joined us live with grilling tips, recipes and details on the Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill, the only grill of its kind that uses gas, wood and charcoal. For more info including more Russ’s Cookbook “Food + Fire” you can go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.