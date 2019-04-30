Jury Awards $3.4 Million to Family of Man Fatally Shot by O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy in Yorba Linda in 2016

A federal jury on Monday awarded $3.4 million to the parents of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a Yorba Linda motel in 2016.

During the trial this month, jurors determined that Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Petropulos used excessive force when he opened fire on Brandon Lee Witt, who was sitting in a parked car outside an Extended Stay America motel on Feb. 15, 2016.

Witt’s parents, Kathy Craig and Gary Witt, filed a federal lawsuit against Petropulos and the county more than a year after their son’s death, alleging excessive force, battery, negligence and unreasonable search and seizure stemming from the fatal encounter, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

“All of these cases are important because a lot of people feel there needs to be some accountability, particularly in regards to shooting cases,” said attorney Dale Galipo, who represented Witt’s parents. “I think this verdict has sent a message that people are not going to tolerate the shooting of unarmed people.”

