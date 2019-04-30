× Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Teen in Bellflower Drive-By Shooting on Halloween Night

A man who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy in Bellflower on Halloween night four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jesus Chavez, 37, was sentenced Monday following his conviction in late October for the killing of Sitani Sialeuvea.

The teenage victim was standing in front of a mobile home park in the 16100 block of Bellflower Boulevard on Oct. 31, 2015, when Chavez fired a shotgun from inside a car, according to prosecutors.

Sialeuvea was struck multiple times sometime around 10:45 p.m. and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Chavez was found and arrested a day later.

He and his co-defendant Brian Jesse Altamirez were both found guilty of one count of first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle intentionally at someone outside the vehicle with the intent to inflict death, the DA’s office said.

Altamirez provided the shotgun to Chavez to use for the killing, according to prosecutors.

The jury also found Altamirez guilty of one felony count each of solicitation to dissuade a witness from testifying and dissuading a witness by force or threat, Deputy District Attorney Steven Schreiner said in a news release from the DA’s office.

Altamirez’s sentencing is scheduled for June 25 in the Norwalk branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, and he also faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

33.881682 -118.117012