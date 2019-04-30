× Motorcycle Officer Crashes in Exposition Park Area; Ambulance Called to Scene

A motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in the Exposition Park area of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The unidentified motorcycle officer went down in the crash, Cervantes said.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately known but an ambulance was called to the scene.

There was no further information on any other vehicles or injuries possibly involved in the crash.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.