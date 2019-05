Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A play written by an Air Force veteran and starring actors who are veterans themselves is putting former service members' struggles with post traumatic stress disorder at center stage in Culver City.

"Silent Torment" is running through May 11 at the Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd. Visit the theater's website for details and tickets.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 30, 2019.