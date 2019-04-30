Police Responding to Koreatown Strip Mall Where Suspected Shooter Is Barricaded: LAPD

Posted 1:08 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, April 30, 2019
Police surround A & A Shine Bargain in Koreatown on April 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police surround A & A Shine Bargain in Koreatown on April 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Officers are responding to a Koreatown strip mall where a suspected shooter is barricaded Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The perpetrator shot a person in the foot on Olympic Boulevard and 8th Street around noon, Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

Police have since surrounded A & A Shine Bargain, which is about a mile away near Vermont Avenue and 8th Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this post. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.