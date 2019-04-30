× Police Responding to Koreatown Strip Mall Where Suspected Shooter Is Barricaded: LAPD

Officers are responding to a Koreatown strip mall where a suspected shooter is barricaded Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The perpetrator shot a person in the foot on Olympic Boulevard and 8th Street around noon, Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

Police have since surrounded A & A Shine Bargain, which is about a mile away near Vermont Avenue and 8th Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this post.