× Rep. Schiff to Send Criminal Referral to DOJ for Erik Prince, Alleges Blackwater Founder ‘Willingly Misled’ House Panel

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday he plans to send a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Blackwater founder Erik Prince, charging that Prince “willingly misled” the intelligence panel when he testified in 2017.

Prince’s testimony has come under scrutiny after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which raised questions about Prince’s meeting with a high-ranking Russian official during the Trump transition.

“There’s very strong evidence that he willingly misled the committee and made false statements, and later today we are going to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department,” Schiff said at a Washington Post Live event.

Congress has the ability to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, which is in effect a request that the Justice Department investigate whether crimes were committed. Congressional Republicans have also submitted referrals to the Justice Department related to the various congressional Russia investigations, including for ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Mueller’s team also accused Roger Stone of lying to the House Intelligence Committee in its indictment of Stone. Stone has pleaded not guilty.

Prince testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 behind closed doors, and a transcript was later released publicly. Schiff said his criminal referral is tied to Prince’s statements on his meeting in the Seychelles Islands with Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Prince told the committee that the January 2017 meeting was a chance encounter in a bar following a meeting with George Nader, an emissary for the United Arab Emirates. He also said he was not representing Trump in any way.

But the Mueller report poked several holes in that story.

Mueller wrote that the meeting with Dmitriev was established prior to Prince’s trip, and Prince told Dmitriev he would relay information back to Trump’s then-chief strategist Steve Bannon. Prince and Dmitriev also met twice, first in Nader’s villa and then in a restaurant, according to the Mueller report.

Schiff said he was sending the referral to the Justice Department so it will “consider whether it can make a prosecutable case.” But he acknowledged that a criminal case could be hard to make because of the circumstances that Prince testified to Mueller.

“You can’t lie to Congress … but if the evidence that his testimony is false was given to the Justice Department by Prince under the condition it not be used against him, then being able to prove the case may be problematic,” Schiff said. “But that’s something the Justice Department will need to carefully scrutinize.”

Schiff declined to say whether he is considering sending any other criminal referrals for other witnesses who have testified before his committee, such as Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A lawyer for Prince did not immediately respond to a request for comment.