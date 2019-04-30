The News Director’s Office: Around the World With Peter Greenberg

In this episode, Jason and Bobby get some fantastic travel tips from CBS News Travel Editor and host of The Royal Tour Peter Greenberg. Peter shares not just where he likes to travel, but also how he likes to travel. Peter also reveals what factor determines the few places he will not travel to, how to ensure you get the best experiences when traveling, and talks about his recent visit to Poland for Poland: The Royal Tour.

